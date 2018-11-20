Here's when your favorite holiday specials will air on WFTV Channel 9

We get it: The holidays are busy. It can be nearly impossible to slow down and enjoy the holiday moments that bring back holiday memories for you and your family.
WFTV Channel 9 is your home for ABC's 25 Days of Christmas, which will once again present some of the most treasured television specials of the holiday season: Animated favorites like A Charlie Brown Christmas and Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town meet new classics like Shrek The Halls and Olaf's Frozen Adventure.
WFTV Channel 9 is also your home for Walt Disney World's big holiday celebrations and parade specials.
HOLIDAY COVERAGE YOU CAN COUNT ON:
- Photos: 2018 top 10 dangerous toys according to W.A.T.C.H.
- White House turkey pardon: Trump to name National Thanksgiving Turkey in annual ceremony
- Christmas 2018: Rise in online shopping could lead to holiday shipping delays
- ‘There’s still good people out ‘there:’ Secret Santa pays off layaways in Vermont Walmart
Scroll below for a look at the holiday specials coming to Channel 9 this holiday season!
Wednesday, Nov. 21 – A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (8 p.m.)
Friday, Nov. 23 – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (8 p.m.)
Monday, Nov. 26 – The Great Christmas Light Fight (8 p.m.)
Thursday, Nov. 29 – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (8 p.m.)
Thursday, Nov. 29 – Toy Story That Time Forgot (8:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Nov. 29 – The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (9 p.m.)
Sunday, Dec. 2 – The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special (10 p.m.)
Monday, Dec. 3 – The Great Christmas Light Fight (8 p.m.)
Thursday, Dec. 6 – A Charlie Brown Christmas (8 p.m.)
Thursday, Dec. 6 – The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition (9 p.m.)
Sunday, Dec. 9 – The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special (4 p.m.)
Sunday, Dec. 9 – Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special (4:30 p.m.)
Sunday, Dec. 9 – Magnificent Mile Lights Festival (5 p.m.)
Monday, Dec. 10 – CMA Country Christmas starring Reba McEntire (8 p.m.)
Thursday, Dec. 13 – Disney’s Prep & Landing (8 p.m.)
Thursday, Dec. 13 – Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice (8:30 p.m.)
Sunday, Dec. 16 – The Sound of Music (7 p.m.)
Monday, Dec. 17 – ABC News “In Memoriam”: A look back at the stars and icons we lost in 2018.
Wednesday, Dec. 19 – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (8 p.m.)
Wednesday, Dec. 19 – Shrek The Halls (8:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Dec. 20 – A Charlie Brown Christmas (8 p.m.)
Friday, Dec. 21 – I Want A Dog For Christmas, Charlie Brown! (8 p.m.)
Monday, Dec. 24 – Disney’s Beauty & The Beast (1991 animated film) (8 p.m.)
Tuesday, Dec. 25 – Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (10 a.m.)
Thursday, Dec. 27 – Happy New Year, Charlie Brown! (8 p.m.)
Thursday, Dec. 27 – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (9 p.m.)
Monday, Dec. 31 – Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest (8 p.m.)
