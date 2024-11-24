Here’s how much empty office space is costing Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Office vacancy rates are at their highest point in 45 years, with Orlando reaching a local high of 16.1% in the second quarter of 2024, according to a report from CBRE.

That amounts to 5.7 million square feet of vacant office space as of mid-year, with an expected lost rent value of $154 million.

What’s more, 11 major metros currently have at least $1 billion worth of empty space and commercial real estate insiders predict one-quarter of existing American office space could be vacant by early 2026.

