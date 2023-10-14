Here’s how you can apply to adopt the dachshunds rescued in Brevard County last month

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Remember the more than a dozen dachshunds rescued in Brevard County last month? Well, some of them are finally ready to find their new forever homes.

SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center officials said they rescued 13 dachshunds after their owner died in late September. Since then, officials said they’ve been able to reunite more than half of them with their legal owners and co-owners.

Officials said there is a small group of the dogs left that will be made available for adoption this weekend.

The shelter said it will begin accepting adoption applications for the dogs at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15. Applications submitted before then will not be considered.

“We will process them in the order that we receive them, but as we do with all of our animals, we will match these pups with the first RIGHT home, not just the first inquiry,” shelter officials said.

If you are interested in adopting one of the dachshunds, shelter officials encourage you to set an alarm and check the SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center Facebook page right at 8 a.m. Sunday to see the dogs that are available and submit your application.

The shelter said it will begin processing the applications first thing Monday morning, and those who are approved will be contacted by phone to set up a meet-and-greet with the dogs at the shelter.

