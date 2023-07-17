Here’s what Disney CEO Bob Iger’s contract extension means for Orlando

Disney-Iger FILE - Bob Iger speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. Iger will remain as CEO of The Walt Disney Co. through the end of 2026, agreeing to a two-year contract extension that will give the entertainment and theme park company some breathing room to find his successor. Disney’s board gave Iger their full support, voting unanimously to extend his contract. Shares climbed before the market open on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan)