Shark bites surfer at New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — One man’s recent surfing excursion ended abruptly at New Smyrna Beach.

He went from riding the waves to riding in an ambulance after a shark bit him on the foot, Volusia County Beach Safety said.

The DeLand resident, in his 20s, was surfing near the south jetty around 3:30 p.m. on Friday when he was bitten.

Beach safety officials described injuries to his foot as serious but not life-threatening.

They said it was the second shark bite in Volusia County this year.

