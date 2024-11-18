Here’s what you need to earn to live comfortably in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Increases to the cost of housing and goods have made Orlando a less comfortable city to live in, according to an analysis from Los Angeles-based personal finance educator GoBankingRates.

The analysis, using information from the Census and cost-of-living indexes, follows a 50/30/20 rule that says rent should be less than 50% of one’s income.

Orlando ranked outside of the top half of the list for comfortability at No. 54, meaning it was less comfortable to live than the top half of cities studied, including Tampa (No. 47) and Jacksonville (No. 32).

