Here’s what’s coming next to the revamped Winter Park Village

The $50 million-plus revamp of Winter Park Village continues to bear fruit, with Ohio-based owner Casto Southeast announcing three new high-profile tenants for the 32-acre, mixed-use lifestyle center this week.

Women’s lifestyle and apparel brand Free People, jewelry designer Kendra Scott and medical skincare brand SkinCeuticals will open locations at Winter Park Village this summer.

With the newly announced tenants, Colliers Senior Vice President Alexie Fonseca, who is leading the retail team that is the exclusive leasing partner for the property, told Orlando Business Journal there are just two available spaces left and both of those are in negotiations — meaning the lifestyle center is closing in on full occupancy.

