Here’s what’s next for former The Coop building in Winter Park

The Winter Park restaurant property formerly home to The Coop by 4 Rivers concept is being marketed for lease after briefly having been listed for sale.

The Orlando-based Colliers team of Alexie Fonseca, David Gabbai and Jeff Johnson is marketing the 4,695-square-foot restaurant space at 610 W. Morse Blvd.

Owned by Orlando-based Clermont Investment LLC, the half-acre property had been listed by a different Colliers team for sale for an asking price of $4.2 million in August 2023.

