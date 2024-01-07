Here’s what’s next for hotel proposed near Kissimmee Civic Center — and how much it might cost

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Kissimmee is nearing a vote on a potential hotel development tied to the Kissimmee Civic Center.

Tom Tomerlin, economic development director with the city of Kissimmee, told Orlando Business Journal city staff is drafting an agenda item memo for the Jan. 16 meeting tied to the project.

IHRMC Hotels & Resorts was the lone bidder on the project, per city documents. Meghan Stuart, senior vice president with the Orlando-based company, told OBJ the company bid on the project because it is nearby and likes the city’s downtown.

Read: Why relief might be on the horizon in 2024 housing market

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Evermore Orlando Resort to open 2024 (Evermore Orlando Resort /Evermore Orlando Resort)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group