Deputies in Lake County are looking for a missing teenager

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the assitance in locating a missing teenager.

14-year-old Greyson Auger was last seen on April 3, 2026, around 3 pm at his residence in Clermont.

The teen is described as having dark brown hair, standing at five feet, eight inches tall, and weighing 130 lbs.

He was last seen wearing pajama pants with a white tank top.

According to deputies, he may be on his electric scooter and in the Downtown Clermont area.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact LCSO.

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