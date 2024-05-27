Here’s what’s next for SunRail DeLand expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

SunRail is lining up a debut this summer for its DeLand expansion.

The commuter rail service soon will begin testing for the 12.2 miles of new track from DeBary to DeLand, officials said during a Central Florida Commuter Rail commission on May 23. SunRail will coordinate with the Federal Railroad Administration to test trains without passengers between the two cities’ stations.

FDOT spokeswoman Cindi Lane told Orlando Business Journal the goal is to debut the service to passengers sometime this summer, though an exact date has not been selected yet.

