Here’s when construction starts on I-Drive pedestrian bridge

The timeline for an iconic pedestrian bridge at the intersection of International Drive and Sand Lake Road has been revealed.

Orlando Business Journal obtained an Orange County government design criteria report for the project, estimated to cost nearly $30 million total, that condenses over a year’s worth of discussions between I-Drive stakeholders, government employees, emergency services operators and more. The goal of the discussions was to find a functional design for the bridge that will help safety and pedestrian needs.

“The project has two major goals for Orange County. First to improve safety at the intersection. There is a great deal of pedestrian and bicycle traffic that has to intermix with the high volume of vehicular traffic. This creates many conflicts and unsafe situations,” said the report. “The county also wants to use this opportunity to create an iconic structure that will serve, not only as a functional pedestrian overpass, but provide a signature gateway into the International Drive tourist area.”

