Here’s when SunRail will debut DeLand station

SunRail has a date for when it plans to debut its DeLand station.

The Orlando-based commuter rail system will have a grand opening for the 12.2-mile expansion on Aug. 9, with service to the station beginning Aug. 12, according to SunRail documents. Work on the $42.8 million project started back in May 2023.

SunRail spokeswoman Cindi Lane confirmed the grand opening timeline to Orlando Business Journal.

