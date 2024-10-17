Here’s when Winter Park’s $12 million courthouse will open

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orange County just revealed the opening date of its new courthouse in Winter Park.

The Orange County Clerk of Court will move into the one-story, 33,915-square-foot office building conversion at 4037 Metric Drive in January 2025. The new space, owned by the county, will replace 10,500 square feet of leased space at 450 N. Lakemont Ave. in Winter Park.

The current Winter Park Courthouse location and the Goldenrod Service Center are being combined into this one location.

Read: Disney welcomes new baby tiger at Animal Kingdom

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group