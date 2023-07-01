Here’s why future car models should not eliminate AM radio stations

ORLANDO, Fla. — AM radio stations play a crucial role in emergencies.

As electric vehicle manufacturers plan to eliminate AM stations in new models, others like Attorney General Ashley Moody emphasized the importance of keeping these stations for emergencies and diversity of thought.

“Every state in America faces public safety emergencies, including hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, earthquakes, and more,” Moody said. “AM radio stations are vital to disseminating information in times of crisis.”

These signals reach farther and, most importantly, remain functional even when phone lines, electricity, and cell phones are not working.

Read: SpaceX set to launch telescope into orbit, will explore evolution of the dark universe

“Electric vehicle manufacturers must keep these radio signals open and active-Floridians’ lives may depend on it,” Moody said.

Former leaders of the Federal Emergency Management Agency also said that eliminating AM stations is a ‘grave threat’ to local and federal response and relief efforts in the case of a disaster.

According to the National Association of Broadcasters, approximately 47 million Americans listen to AM radio weekly as a source of entertainment, weather reports, and political commentary.

Read: Florida sports betting gets big win in court

This information is vital in rural America, where other sources are often sparse and unreliable.

Electric vehicle manufacturers have said the reason for the decision is an apparent signal interference with new electric vehicles.

However, multiple electric vehicle manufacturers decided not to remove AM radio functions.

Read: As if air travel isn’t hard enough, 5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 FDOT works to keep millions of Florida drivers stay safe during July 4th holiday weekend

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group