WATCH: Hidden AirTag under victim’s car helps lead to arrests in armed home invasion

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two men have been arrested following an armed home invasion, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened inside a neighborhood in the Odessa area of Pasco County on Aug. 19.

Deputies said the suspects, identified as Luis Charles and Odardy Maldonado-Rodriguez, forced the victims into their garage at gunpoint before fleeing when an alarm was triggered.

Detectives discovered an AirTag tracking device taped beneath the victim’s vehicle during their investigation.

Charles was arrested in Tampa on Oct. 8, while Maldonado-Rodriguez was arrested in Pasco County on Oct. 10.

Both suspects face charges of armed burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery and armed kidnapping.

“To be ambushed at gunpoint in the very place you should feel safest is every family’s worst nightmare,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. ”Thanks to the work of our detectives, these dangerous criminals are now behind bars where they belong, and the victims, along with our community, can rest a little easier.”

