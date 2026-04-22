Orange County votes on new plan for ICE detainees at jail

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County leaders unanimously voted Tuesday to change the county’s agreement with immigration enforcement.

The new measure is not official yet, but it would allow ICE to hold accused illegal immigrants in the county jail.

However, the new plan would shorten the holding period from 72 hours to 48.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has tried to renegotiate the deal for months, arguing the county is losing too much money from it.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has warned local leaders who don’t cooperate with ICE could be removed from office.

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