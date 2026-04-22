DeLand father held without bond in child abuse case involving 7-month-old, deputies say

DELAND, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Department reports that evidence suggests a seven-month-old child sustained injuries consistent with physical abuse while under the care of his father, Anthony Hester.

The report states that on February 20th, Volusia detectives responded to a residence on Harrison Place in DeLand to investigate child abuse involving a seven-month-old infant.

Initially, the infant showed no signs of acute intracranial bleeding. However, several days later, the baby developed bilateral subdural hemorrhages that necessitated surgery. The infant’s persistent vomiting and other symptoms are recognized indicators of increased intracranial pressure and align with signs of abusive head trauma.

Hester is currently being held in the Volusia County Jail without bond. Channel 9 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

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