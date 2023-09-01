High school football teams and fans are getting ready for football Friday night

ORLANDO, Fla. — Welcome to week two of the high school football season!

The calendar has flipped to September, and now we’ll start to get a feel for the real contenders in Central Florida.

It’s only week two, but that list likely includes Osceola and Seminole and tonight’s matchup in our football Friday night game of the week.

The Kowboys and Seminoles have been a part of some battles in the last few years.

Seminole beat Osceola in the 2020 state championship game and again last season 28-27 in Kissimmee.

Osceola will be hungry tonight.

They’re looking to bounce back after losing to Treasure Coast in week one.

Seminole is 1-0 following an impressive win against Rockledge.

Seminole is led by Karl Calhoun Jr. -- the noles’ former defensive coordinator replacing his good friend Eric Lodge as head coach.

Football Friday Night on Nine begins at 11:35 p.m.

We’ll have the highlights from some big-time matchups, including Wekiva at Ocoee and West Orange at Apopka.

Channel 9 will also have extended highlights and reactions from our game of the week between Osceola and Seminole to kick off the show.

The high school football season is underway.

UCF opened the season last night.

The NFL opener is next Thursday.

