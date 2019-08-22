High school student makes shooting threat through group text message, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - The Altamonte Springs Police Department said a 16-year-old student at Lyman High School made a shooting threat through a text message from a phone belonging to her sister, who attends St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School, and sent it to a group chat.
According to the police report, the principal of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School received information from several parents regarding a group chat with several sixth graders.
One of the parents said the threat was made to the school by the 16-year-old's sister.
According to police, the text message said, "Next person to say something is the first person I will shoot on the school shooting that will take place this Friday… Kate you're getting shot for fun I can't stand that fish face."
The sister of the student told officials that around 9 p.m. Tuesday, she was doing homework in her room with her sister.
She said there were several messages alerting her phone, which caused her older sister to take the phone.
She said she was unaware that her sister typed the message and sent it to the group chat, according to police.
The officer working on campus took immediate action to ensure the safety of all students.
The 16-year-old was charged with written threats to kill, do bodily harm or conduct a mass shooting.
