High water, sewer bills at Orlando apartment complex have caught attention of city officials

ORLANDO, Fla. - High water and sewer bills have caught the attention of local and state officials in Florida after people at an Orlando apartment complex were charged up to $300 for sewer and water bills.
Tenants at the Lexington Court apartments said they can't afford the high water and sewer bills and are asking for help.
"If this bill continues, I am going to have to move because I can't afford that," a tenant said.
According to the Orlando Utilities Commission, the apartment complex's average monthly water bill is about $850.
The Lexington Court apartments has 104 units, according to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.
On average, each unit should be paying about $8 for the water portion of their bill.
But this month, two residents will be paying more than 10% of the building's average bill.
"I'm afraid that one day I may get a bill looking like that in the mail," said Kymeshia Sykes.
Channel 9 found out the tenant will not have to pay the bill just yet. The tenants are working with an attorney at Lexington Court who said she wants them to get their money back if they were overcharged.
The attorney said she is also working to get evictions erased for the people who lost their homes after they couldn't keep up with their sewer and water bills.
