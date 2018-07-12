Historic launch towers demolished at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Two towers were demolished Thursday morning at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
Crews conducted safety checks on the towers at Launch Complex 17 as people gathered to watch the demolition.
Officials said there have been more than 100 launches throughout several decades.
The final one was in September 2011, when a Delta II rocket carried two probes into space to gather information about how the moon formed.
The site was used to launch Delta rockets to take communications and weather satellites to space.
It was also used for the Department of Defense.
