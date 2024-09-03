Historic ocean liner SS United States could become artificial reef in Florida’s Gulf Coast

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A historic ocean liner may soon leave its home to become Florida’s newest coral reef.

The iconic “SS United States” has been docked in south Philadelphia for nearly 30 years.

But it could be sunk off Florida’s Gulf Coast to become an artificial reef.

Okaloosa County commissioners are reviewing a $9 million budget for the project.

Many visitors are making their way to see the ship, possibly for the last time.

A judge ruled the ship must move by Sept. 12.

