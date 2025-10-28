Historic rainfall event causes major flooding in Central Florida

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A rare flooding event with a 1 in 1,000 chance occurred in Lake County and northern Brevard County on Sunday, with 15-19 inches of rain falling in just six hours.

LATE PM WEATHER

This deluge exceeded the rainfall from recent hurricanes in the Lake County area, leading to widespread flooding. Northern Brevard County also experienced significant flooding, with over a foot of rain since Sunday.

LATE PM WEATHER

The heavy rainfall has caused the St. Johns River to rise, with minor flooding either occurring now or forecasted to occur later this week.

Due to the slow recession of the river, flooding may persist for several weeks.

LATE PM WEATHER

Fortunately, much drier weather is expected to arrive by the weekend and continue beyond, potentially alleviating the flooding situation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group