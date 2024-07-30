HOA doubling down on collecting 20 cents from homeowner

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County HOA said they will go forward with collecting 20 cents plus late fees from a woman who made a mistake on her payment, shorting it two dimes.

WFTV introduced you to Carolyn Babcock in June. She was paying the household bills for the first time while her husband was in a nursing home and because of that, she was late on her HOA bill.

She did pay the bill and the late fee, but she shorted her check 20 cents because she missed it on the line on the bill.

Babcock tried to take her 20 cents to the office and make things right, but they didn’t take cash, because it was outstanding.

Babcock said she continues to rack up charges for her missed change, getting billed an extra $30 per month.

“I don’t feel that it’s right, absolutely not,” Babcock argued. “I said they can come and arrest me. sorry, but who’s going pay $90 for a 20-cent interest?”

She fought it, but now a final decision has been made and receiving a letter in the mail from the Venetian Bay Condominiums a few days ago stating in part “After much discussion with the board of directors, it has been determined that none of the outstanding fees will be waived and for fees to no longer accumulate, the balance must be paid within thirty (30) days.”

The statement also stated: “The board feels ample opportunity was given for payment and that it wouldn’t be fair to others who paid on time.”

The HOA told Babcock that her the bills will continue, and they will continue to try and collect with further action against her property.

“This was just an honest mistake that has led to this rebuild payment about this 20-cent interest fee, $90,” Babcock said.

Since her story aired on Channel 9 News, we have heard from more people who said it happened to them too.

The HOA has never returned our request for comment.

By law, the HOA is within its rights to charge a “reasonable” late fee.

Failure to pay HOA fees can result in a loss of privileges, bills being sent to collections, a lawsuit, or even a lien on the home.

