Marion County deputies arrest 33 men accused of meeting children for sex

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Thirty-three men are in custody Tuesday after the Marion County Sheriff’s Office conducted an online sting operation.

Deputies, with the help of other agencies, posed as children online, and the men contacted them asking to engage in sexual activities.

The Sheriff’s Office said the men had sexually explicit conversations, and many arranged to meet with those they thought were 13 to 15 years old.

Investigators said some of the men traveled from outside of Florida.

“It always turns our stomachs to find individuals out there that are trying to prey on children here in Marion County,” said Sheriff Billy Woods. “Our message is clear; we will continue to devote our time and resources to bring these disgusting predators to justice.”

Detectives took guns, drugs, cash and vehicles from the suspects.

More arrests are expected, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Parents, in just one afternoon of this operation, we arrested nine people,” Woods said. “Nine people that traveled to meet with a child for sex. Your children are their prey. Know what your child is doing on social media and online gaming.”

