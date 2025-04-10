Magic clinch their 2nd straight Southeast Division title and the 7th seed in the Eastern conference

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic clinched their second straight Southeast Divisional title and the seventh seed with a 96-76 win in their regular season home finale over the Boston Celtics.

Franz Wagner led the Magic with 23 points. It was Wagner’s 12th straight game, scoring 20 or more points.

With this win the Magic will have home-court advantage during the play-in tournament.

“Extremely proud of this group,” Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said. “More than anything, being able to endure through all the things – the injuries, guys in, guys out – and still come away (with) getting the division and giving yourself a secured seventh for the opportunity to get into the playoffs. So, I’m proud of our group for that – for being as tough as they are, as resilient as they are, to continue to push through no matter the circumstances.”

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Al Horford did not play for the Celtics.

Paolo Banchero had 15 points and six assists for the Magic.

The Magic will play the eighth seed at home on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in the play-in; the time is to be announced.

