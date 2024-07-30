Florida police officers charged with manslaughter after hostage situation shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Four Florida police officers are charged with manslaughter after a shooting in 2019.

The Miami-Dade officers pleaded not guilty on Monday in the deaths of two people.

Detectives said the incident began as an armed robbery at a jewelry store, and it ended with the deaths of a hostage and a bystander in another car.

The two robbery suspects were also killed.

The president of a South Florida police union says the officers had no choice.

“Not a single police officer ever wants to take the life of anybody. Unfortunately, they were given no options,” said Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida PBA.

Their trial is set for next February.

If convicted, the maximum penalty would be 30 years in state prison.

