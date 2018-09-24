Holy Guacamole! 200-pound turtle to be released after treatment at Brevard Zoo

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard Zoo will release a 200-pound sea turtle named “Guacamole” into the ocean Monday.
The green sea turtle was found in February at Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach. Guacamole had several cuts and was missing most of one of her flippers.
She was treated at the Brevard Zoo for seven months.
The zoo’s website said that Guacamole is the first adult green sea turtle zoo employees have released.
Visitors can attend the release at 3 p.m. at Lori Wilson Park. Zoo officials said attendees are encouraged to wear green to show their support.
The moment we've all been waiting for is nearly here—Guacamole is going home on Monday! Details: https://t.co/jAI8MnaJwX pic.twitter.com/uz4BphBxAh— Brevard Zoo (@BrevardZoo) September 21, 2018
