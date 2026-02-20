Man arrested, accused of bringing ‘weapon of mass destruction’ into The Villages

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges in North Carolina in connection with the search of a home in The Villages earlier this month that yielded stolen military explosives, deputies said.

The New Hanover County sheriff’s office charged Edward Joynt with possessing 1.25 pounds of C-4, a plastic-based explosive commonly used by the military for breaching and demolishing structures.

Deputies told WFTV that Joynt had the C-4 at his house in North Carolina, then moved his belongings to his parents’ house in Sumter County after his girlfriend kicked him out.

They said they became aware of the explosives several weeks ago, days prior to the search of the Yucatan Way home.

The search caused a partial evacuation of the cul-de-sac.

Deputies said he had possessed the explosives since at least 2023.

Joynt is facing a felony charge of Possession of Weapons of Mass Destruction and was being held in jail on a $15,000 bond. Deputies said the FBI investigation into how Joynt obtained the C-4 was ongoing.

