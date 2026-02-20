Teen suspect killed in Walmart shooting, two others accounted for

OSCEOLA, Fla. — Detectives with the Osceola Sheriff’s Office have identified a 16-year-old suspect killed in a shooting at a Walmart and accounted for two other individuals present during the incident.

The two subjects found with the deceased suspect include one juvenile and one adult in his 20s.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. after a Walmart loss prevention officer notified a deputy about three men with concealed merchandise inside the store. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting.

The deceased suspect lived in Poinciana and recently turned 16 on December 30, 2025.

