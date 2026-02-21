Mother of 3-year-old killed in Marion County trailer under investigation

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are looking into the actions of the mother of a Citra 3-year-old who they said was beaten to death by the mother’s boyfriend, and considering charging her as well, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office confirmed.

The mother, who isn’t being named because she is currently not facing any charges, was not at home when the punches were thrown at Paisley Brown by Jeroen Coombs, deputies said.

However, Paisley’s hands and feet were bound overnight, which Coombs told deputies was punishment for messing with her diaper, according to his arrest report.

Deputies said Paisley’s mother was home during that time.

“We’re being told that she left that morning go to go to run some errands,” Marion County’s Lt. Paul Bloom said.

The report said one of those errands was getting her nails done. After Coombs called the mother and showed her the unresponsive toddler over FaceTime, the report said the mother finished her appointment before going home.

Coombs was the primary caretaker of the couple’s kids, deputies said.

However, neither Coombs nor the mother called 911 for 40 minutes after both knew about Paisley’s condition. The report said the mother called a witness who was on their way to the trailer and told them to stay away. The witness continued anyway and found Paisley on the floor with the two adults standing over her.

The witness rendered aid, they told deputies, and called 911.

“We teach four year olds, call 911, immediately for his emergency. There’s no reason to delay,” Bloom said. “I can tell you, again, as a lieutenant, I don’t understand. As a father, I have less understanding as to why.”

Other children at the home told deputies the abuse was not a one-off instance, and recalled being handcuffed and beaten as punishment.

Deputies said that would be part of their investigation.

DCF declined to answer whether their agents have been called to the family in the past. A woman on scene told deputies she contacted the agency about ongoing abuse at the household years ago.

“Did she know and was she aware of this? These are things that will, I believe, pan out in this investigation,” Bloom said. “ We will have answers to those questions.”

WFTV reached out to the mother on Friday, but did not hear back. Coombs will remain in the Marion County jail on no bond.

