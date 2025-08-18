Honor Foods expands Central Florida presence with new Kissimmee facility

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Honor Foods is broadening its reach in Central Florida through the acquisition of a new facility in Kissimmee.

Honor Foods, a prominent food distributor, is expanding to enhance its service capabilities in the region.

The company, representing over 800 brand-name food suppliers and offering more than 7,000 products, plans to enhance its distribution network through this new facility.

The new Kissimmee facility is projected to generate around 100 jobs locally this year.

This development aligns with Honor Foods’ strategic growth plan to expand its market presence and enhance service delivery to customers.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group