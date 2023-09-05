Hoo’s there? Winter Park firefighters rescue owl stuck in roof rack

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park firefighters responded to a hoot of a call Monday night.

Firefighters said a driver reported that an owl flew into the roof rack of their car as they were driving around midnight.

Firefighters responded and safely freed the barred owl from the rack where it was stuck. They said once it was free, it quickly flew off and appeared to be OK.

“Quite certain that both motorist and owl were a little stunned by the whole experience, but just thankful we were able to help,” the department posted on Facebook.

Read: AAA: Florida Labor Day gas prices highest since 2012

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group