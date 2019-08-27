0 Hop on Millennium Falcon at 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' in Hollywood Studios

ORLANDO, Fla. - Whether you're a young Padawan or a skilled Jedi, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge caters to everyone in the galaxy.

Channel 9's very own news Jedi, Jeff Levkulich, was at Disney's Hollywood Studios and got a sneak peek of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which opens Aug. 29.

Galaxy's Edge is a new immersive world for Star Wars fans and parkgoers to see, including a ride revolving around "the fastest ship in the galaxy," the Millennium Falcon. Guests can step into the cockpit and operate the spacecraft during an interactive experience.

In May, Levkulich traveled to Disneyland in California for the Galaxy's Edge opening, where guests can build their own droid or create their own lightsaber. Don't worry, you'll be able to do that in Orlando, too.

This time around, Levkulich got a behind-the-scenes look at the Rise of the Resistance ride that is set to open in December. Disney Imagineers said they are putting the finishing touches on it.

Part of the ride takes visitors to the deck of a star destroyer, where they encounter the First Order.

"By far, it is the most immersive amazing storytelling experience we ever delivered here at Walt Disney World. We can't wait for our guest to experience it Dec. 5," senior project coordinator Greg Johnson said.

If you aren't a big fan of rides, don't fret: There are plenty of Star Wars-inspired shops and food to enjoy.

May the Force be with you, always.

