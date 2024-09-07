‘Hope and Justice’ Foundation marks five years in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s ‘Hope & Justice’ Foundation is marking five years of work in support of the immigrant community across Central Florida.

The nonprofit was created in 2020, and its work is focused on domestic violence and human trafficking prevention, specifically involving immigrants.

‘Hope & Justice’ also offers programs to empower immigrants who are survivors of domestic or sexual violence. On Saturday, they hosted a celebration to mark the nonprofit’s work. “Unfortunately, Orlando, in Florida, is the third place for human traffic in the country,” said Anna Alves-Lazaro, the Founder of ‘Hope & Justice Foundation. “We have counseling, lawyers, we have lots of professionals here to help the survivors.”

The organization says it’s helped more than 1,200 people over the past 5 years just in Central Florida. It also has offered Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Awareness programs to more than 12,000 people worldwide.

Back in 2022, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer proclaimed September 7th as hope and justice day.

The day is part of the official city calendar.

