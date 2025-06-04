Horse owner arrested after animals found starving to death on toxic property, sheriff says

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County said a horse owner has been arrested on charges of animal cruelty.

Officials said several horses and goats were seized after an investigation at a property on Poe Road in Lake Wales.

They responded after a tip about malnourished animals on the property.

Deputies said one horse was found with its rib and hip bones visible; and another was laying on the ground in its own feces, unable to lift its head, and barely breathing.

The sickest of the horses died by the time deputies arrived.

Detectives said they also found environmental hazards and several adults and children living in various structures on the property.

Deputies said several adults on the property were taken into custody for environmental crimes and resisting arrest.

Officials said toxic trash and other debris on the property was also contaminating the water that the animals were drinking.

Officials said all of the animals seized by deputies will be rehabilitated.

“We appreciate the tipster who alerted us to the deplorable conditions on this property,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “It’s a shame we were unable to save one of the abused horses, but we will make it our mission to rehabilitate all of the animals that were subjected to this filth and neglect, and ensure these suspects are never again allowed to own animals.”

