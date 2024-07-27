Hot cars can kill: Orange County Animal Services reminds residents to not leave pets in vehicles

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As summer temperatures soar, Orange County Animal Services wants to remind residents and visitors to not leave pets in vehicles.

Hot cars kill and temperatures inside parked cars can reach deadly levels in a matter of moments.

This reminder comes after OCAS responded to several recent incidents of people leaving animals in hot cars in July.

Photos: Celebrities seen at the Paris Olympics

“We handle cases of pets left in cars every year, mostly in the summer months,” said Diane Summers, manager for Orange County Animal Services. “It’s so frustrating and heartbreaking for our staff as it’s entirely preventable. This area has so many options for pet boarding and daycare, there’s no justification for risking your pet’s life by leaving them in a car.

Cars can get intensely hot, even on days Floridians would consider to be “cooler” for the climate in the area.

The temperature in hot cars can rise 20 degrees Fahrenheit in just 10 minutes. In an hour, that temperature can increase 40 to 50 degrees.

Read: Florida pilot killed in WWII accounted for almost 80 years later

Pets are more susceptible to heatstroke than humans because they cannot cool down as easily, according to a press release.

If someone sees a pet left in a car, call 911 immediately, OCAS said.

Earlier this summer, OCAS responded to Disney Springs to find four Bernedoodle pups left in a hot car, with one puppy dying as a result of its injuries.

Read: Shoppers prepare for upcoming tax holiday on back-to-school items

The story resulted in national coverage. In the past few weeks, the following cases have transpired:

On July 1, a small dog was left in a car at Disney Springs. The dog was confiscated and remains in OCAS care pending a court case.

On July 3, a small dog was left in a car at SeaWorld. The dog was confiscated and remains in OCAS care pending a court case.

On July 7, a large dog was left in a car outside of a Pine Hills home. The dog died on scene and a necropsy is pending.

On July 16, two large dogs were left in a car at Aquatica. The dogs were confiscated and remain in OCAS care pending a court case.

The incidents noted above led to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigating and arresting people on animal cruelty charges.

Florida Statute 768.13 allows any person to break into a vehicle and rescue an animal if they believe the animal is in distress.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group