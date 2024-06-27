Local

Hot and steamy summer weather pattern continues Thursday in Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and steamy on Thursday.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

High temperatures in our area will be in the low 90s.

Heat index values are also expected to reach 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Read: Apopka food hall finally under construction

Our area will also see scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

Rain and storms should get an earlier start along the I-75 corridor as scattered showers move inland from the Gulf.

Read: Country music legend Willie Nelson cancels another concert date

Most of Central Florida will see the best rain chance from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Heavier rain and storms will be possible near the coast Thursday evening.

See: Wakan Gli: Tribes honor birth of rare white buffalo in Yellowstone, announce its name

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read