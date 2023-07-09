ORLANDO, Fla. — After spending yesterday in the 80s, we bring the heat back today.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said afternoon temps would return to the 90s, with heat index values near 105 degrees.

Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible later in the day.

Marion and Flagler counties have a heat advisory for Sunday, and the rest of Central Florida will stay just below heat advisory levels.

Hot temps return Sunday, with a heat index over 100 Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said afternoon temps would return to the 90s, with heat index values near 105 degrees. (WFTV/WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group