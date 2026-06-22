Hotter and drier pattern settles in across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures are on the rise on Monday as a hotter weather pattern takes hold across the region.

Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 90s in most locations, with Orlando expected to reach 95 degrees.

The heat will be accompanied by plenty of humidity, making it feel even hotter.

Heat index values are forecast to range from 100 to 105 degrees during the peak afternoon hours, so residents should take precautions if spending time outdoors.

A pocket of drier air moving into the area will help limit rain chances on Monday and again on Tuesday.

Only a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected this afternoon, mainly along the sea breeze boundaries and where those boundaries collide inland.

The hotter-than-average temperatures will continue through the remainder of the workweek, with afternoon highs holding in the middle 90s.

As moisture gradually increases, rain chances are expected to return to more typical summertime levels by late week.

In the tropics, conditions remain quiet across the Atlantic Basin.

No tropical development is expected in the near future, and forecasts indicate the tropics should remain relatively calm through at least the beginning of July.

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