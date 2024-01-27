Hours after interviewing husband of woman found dead, police find his truck engulfed in flames

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is working to bring a killer to justice.

The agency says that 39-year-old Amber Renee Estep was reported missing on January 19, 2024, by her mother.

It was after Estep failed to show up for work.

The next day, her body was discovered around SR 46 near Pit Bull Lane in Mims.

Investigators say the death was a homicide.

Estep’s husband was interviewed as part of the investigation.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey says, Brian Estep told agents he last saw his wife on January 16, 2024.

Investigators were told there was an argument after a medical appointment on Merritt Island.

Sheriff Ivey says Brian Estep told investigators that he let his wife out of their vehicle on I-95 north of SR 50.

Hours after that interview, the Sheriff’s Office says Brian Estep’s pickup truck was found engulfed in flames in Port St. John.

Investigators are working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine exactly how that happened.

In the meantime, investigators are seeking the public’s help with this case.

Anyone with relevant information is being asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS , or Agent Neil Lee at 321-633-8413.

