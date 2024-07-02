How to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — July is Parks and Recreation Month.

The Seminole County Board of County Commissioners made an official proclamation on Monday.

Residents are encouraged to visit a Seminole County park, trail and natural lands to earn free posters.

This month celebrates the natural beauty of the environment.

There is also a Park Poster Challenge to feature artistic renderings of the county’s parks.

The challenge is inspired by travel posters from the National Park Service in the 1930s.

In July, guests can pick up free posters by visiting three Seminole County parks and taking a photo at each location.

They must also present the photos to staff at Red Bug Lake Park, Sanlando Park and the Museum of Seminole County History.

Parks and Recreation Month recognizes the benefits of community parks and recreation programs.

Find a local park here.

