How to check if you have unclaimed money in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Over 7,000 unclaimed checks in Orange County are waiting for you.

The Orange County Clerk of Courts said these checks were mailed but never cashed.

This could be if the person moved away and did not provide a forwarding address, or the check could have been forgotten.

The office said these include uncashed vendor payments, refunds, restitution and cash bonds.

It may be as low as eight cents and as much as $10,000.

You have until Sept. 1, 2024, to claim the money if your name is on the list.

Money that is not claimed will be forfeited and deposited to the Clerk’s Fine and Forfeiture Fund.

If you are a business, organization, or individual, click here to check if the clerk of courts has money for you.

