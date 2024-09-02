Local

How Hyatt Regency Orlando deal got $620M in financing in challenging lending market

By Trevor Fraser and WFTV.com News Staff

Hyatt Regency Orlando The Hyatt Regency Orlando hotel, once the Peabody Hotel, will sell to a joint venture from outside Florida. (OBJ)

The $1.02-billion sale of the Hyatt Regency Orlando in August was the largest hotel sale year-to-date nationwide, according to real estate analysts CoStar Group.

To pull this off, buyers Ares Management out of Los Angeles and Houston-based Rida Development received a five-year, floating-rate loan for $620 million from Wells FargoBank of America and Deutsche Bank.

While the loan’s value is noteworthy, what makes the transaction incredible is the environment in which it happened.

