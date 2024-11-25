FHP: Woman, 19, dies following traffic crash near St. Cloud

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One person died and three others were hurt Sunday night in a traffic crash in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. along Old Hickory Tree Road in St. Cloud.

Troopers arrived to find a collision between a Toyota Corolla and a Nissan Quest minivan.

READ: Deputies: 1 person injured after shooting in Osceola County

FHP reported that the driver of the Toyota was traveling southbound on Old Hickory Tree Road when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Nolte Road.

Investigators said he drove directly into the path of the Nissan van, which was heading eastbound on Nolte Road.

After the collision, troopers said both vehicles traveled off the roadway.

READ: Firefighters: Person dies after residential fire in Polk County

Both drivers and a passenger in the minivan suffered non-life-threatening injuries, FHP said.

A passenger in the Toyota died at Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital; investigators said she was a 19-year-old Kissimmee resident.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group