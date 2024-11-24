Deputies: 1 person injured after shooting in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said they are currently investigating an isolated shooting Sunday morning.
Deputies said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on Oxford Drive off Polynesian Island Boulevard, near State Road 535.
Deputies said one person is being treated at the hospital.
The Sheriff’s Office has not released any information on a suspect.
