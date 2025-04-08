Walt Disney World begins ‘airport luggage transfer’ program at select hotels

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — It’s never fun lugging your luggage to the airport once vacation ends, but a new service at Walt Disney World might help lighten the load.
Disney is working with one airline to deliver your luggage from the hotel straight to your flight.
Guests at certain Walt Disney World resorts who fly Southwest can now drop off their checked bags before leaving their hotel.
The pilot program is available at Disney’s Value Resorts, which include:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
Eligible guests will be asked to check-in one day before their flight and will then get an assigned time when they can leave their luggage in the hotel lobby.
The program kicked off on April 3 and is available for guests departing from Orlando International Airport.
To learn more about how it works, click HERE.
