You could soon be denied entry at US airports without a Real ID

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s just a matter of time until the sate of Florida starts enforcing Real ID requirements. The star on your driver’s license will allow you to go through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints faster and give you access to federal buildings, not only in Florida but across the country.

“My license was up for renewal and I opted for the REAL ID because I knew it was coming, and I had travel plans,” said Tess Bala, who got her REAL ID two years ago.

It’s been a long time coming. The REAL ID was first introduced in Florida in 2010 after it became effective across the country in 2008. The document is a way for officials to prevent acts of terrorism and fight identity fraud, and it was approved in Congress after 9/11.

Every state and U.S. territory is now complying with the REAL ID requirements. If you do have the little star on your driver’s license, you’re good to go. But if you don’t, you have until May 7 to get it.

Go to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website and schedule your appointment to replace it. Here’s what you will need:

Your Social Security card

Two documents with your home address (e.g. utility bills, mortgage or lease contracts with your name on them)

Citizens must bring a passport

Green card holders should bring their green card and a passport from their native countries

Lastly, watch out for your summer travel plans. After May 7, airports could deny entry to travelers without the document unless they bring an alternative, like a passport.

“You should probably get online and start working on that,” said Jess Bolve, who was traveling from New York and still has not gotten her REAL ID.

Here are the locations you can go based on your county:

Brevard County - https://www.flhsmv.gov/locations/brevard/

Flagler County - https://www.flhsmv.gov/locations/flagler/

Lake County - https://www.flhsmv.gov/locations/lake/

Marion County - https://www.flhsmv.gov/locations/marion/

Orange County - https://www.flhsmv.gov/locations/orange/

Osceola County - ( https://www.flhsmv.gov/locations/osceola/

Polk County - ( https://www.flhsmv.gov/locations/polk/

Seminole County - ( https://www.flhsmv.gov/locations/seminole/

Sumter County - ( https://www.flhsmv.gov/locations/sumter/

Volusia County - ( https://www.flhsmv.gov/locations/volusia/

