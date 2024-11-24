Firefighters: Person dies after residential fire in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters said a person died after being extricated from a residential fire in Polk County on Saturday evening.

The Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a home on Jason Lane around 10:48 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the news release, when crews arrived, they quickly worked to locate the potentially trapped person, get them out of the house, and render aid.

The person was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert and was later pronounced dead, PCFR said.

No firefighters were injured, and the fire was under control by 12:06 a.m., according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal.

